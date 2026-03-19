Ball wins first place in investigative reporting

By

Barbara Ball | GWINN DAVIS MEDIA

COLUMBIA – The Voice’s publisher, Barbara Ball, took home several top awards from the South Carolina Press Association’s annual meeting held March 5–6. The meeting was held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Ball won first place in investigative reporting for all divisions of weekly newspapers in the state. She took second place in Reporting-in-Depth, and third place in Enterprise reporting.

She also won one of the Associations top awards, the Jay Bender Assertive Journalism award, which comes with $250 prize money. This is the seventh time she has won the award.

Ball also won second place in the Montgomery/Shurr FOI competition.

More than 3,000 entries were judged in the annual news contest, according to Jen Madden, Co-Executive Director of the Association.