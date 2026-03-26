Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Beacon Coffee & Café on Monday, March 23. Cutting the ribbon were owners Landon and Jordan Thompson and their two sons, Oakland and Shepherd.

There were about 40 well-wishers in attendance, including many chamber members. Mayor Sloan Griffin and Richland County Vice Chair Councilman Derrek Pugh delivered remarks, followed by remarks from the Thompsons, thanking the community for their warm welcome to the town’s business community. Mayor Pro-Tem Andrea Fripp and Councilmen Donald Brock and Rich McKendrick were also in attendance.

“It was a great turnout,” said Landon Thompson, “and we are so excited to have so many people stopping in to meet with their friends and have a bite to eat.” The event featured samples and a celebratory atmosphere.

Visit Beacon Coffee & Cafe at 733 University Village in Blythewood (across from the Food Lion).