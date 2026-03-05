Bengal girls secure shot at second straight title

By

Blythewood celebrates their second-straight Upper State title. | Contributed

NEWBERRY—For the first time in 90 minutes of basketball action at Newberry High School Friday night, Chase Thomas could relax a little.

The Blythewood senior and South Carolina State signee grabbed a defensive rebound in the closing seconds of their upper state championship game against Mauldin and scooted down the right side of the court with no resistance.

The game’s top scorer and rebounder darted under the net still bouncing the basketball. When the buzzer sounded, she made a beeline to the Bengals’ bench, which erupted with arms and shouts.

Such was the end of Blythewood’s 60-54 victory over the Mavericks in the 5A Division 1 upper state championship game.

“I just trusted myself, I trusted my teammates,” Thomas said. “I knew we could pull through and we could do it. I knew it was going to work out for us.”

The Bengals (23-5) play lower state champion Wando for the 5A Division 1 state championship at Colonial Life Arena Friday at 6 p.m. The Warriors (22-6) rallied from a 28-15 halftime deficit against Lexington Saturday at the Florence Center to win 53-52.

Thomas led all scorers with 29 points and 12 rebounds. India Williams had 15 points.

Noting No. 4 Blythewood’s upset of No. 1 seed Dorman 54-52 earlier in the week, head coach Emily McElveen-Schaeffer credits her team with digging deep and finding a way to win on the road against another tough opponent.

“Playing together and confidence, that’s what it is,” McElveen-Schaeffer said. “Playing with each other, and being in the big moment. We’ve been there before, we’ve had a hard one last week, and just staying true to who we are and what we do.”

From J’dah Aiken’s 3-pointer and Thomas’s field goal that opened the scoring, Mauldin and Blythewood exchanged shot for shot throughout the game. The largest margin came at the very end, when Thomas went 4-for-6 from the free throw line in the final two minutes to preserve the 6-point victory.

“Chase I can count on,” McElveen-Schaeffer said. “She’s going to do what she’s got to do to get it done. A lot of the time she’s undersized, but that doesn’t faze her. She’s got a dog in her and she’s going to go after it and do whatever it takes to get it done.”

Another Thomas field goal followed by a Williams basket at the end of the first quarter gave the Bengals an 18-14 lead going into the second quarter. Toward the end of that period, Blythewood’s 6-0 mini run before the half gave the Bengals a 29-24 lead. Zara Leamon’s 3-point play with 14 seconds left cut that lead at halftime to 29-27.

Mauldin came out in the second half behind leading scorer Imani McKiver, who had 10 points in the third quarter, including a 3 to start the second half to put the Mavericks up 30-29.

Williams responded with a 3 to put the Bengals back up, and after another McKiver basket tied the game at 32, Hayley Hightower, Blythewood’s seasoned point guard who recently signed to run track for Purdue, hit a baseline 3-pointer that sparked a small run that got the Bengals up 40-34.

“I did not want to go home. I did not want to lose,” Hightower said. “This is my senior year and I’m going to college for track. This is my last time playing basketball and I want to end it off with a good note. We can’t go home. We’ve got to win.”

Leamon, a senior and Morgan State signee, played the same way. Her back-to-back baskets enabled Mauldin to take a 43-42 lead on the Bengals with a handful of seconds left in the third quarter—until Thomas took an inbounds pass and darted into position to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer that kept Blythewood on top.

“I just trust in myself and trust in my teammates,” Thomas said about making clutch shots on the road. “I know we can pull through and we can do it.”

The final two of nine lead changes in the game happened midway through the fourth quarter, when baskets from Leamon and Malia Hall gave Mauldin a 51-50 lead with 3:40 left.

That lead disappeared in 20 seconds with a Williams 3, followed a minute later with a clutch 3 from Kirsten Fulton to put the Bengals up 56-51.

McKiver’s 3 at the 1:59 mark was the Mavericks’ last shot. With Blythewood up 56-54, Thomas scooped up three of her team’s four defensive rebounds in the final stretch, and drew three 2-shot fouls—her last shot with 18.3 seconds left closed out the win and punched the Bengals to their state title defense next week.

“It was a ton of emotion,” McElveen-Schaeffer said. “I’m proud of the girls, the coaching staff and everybody involved. I’m proud of our community and our program to be able to come back and try to do it again.”

Hightower said she loved the thrill of making state last year, and is charged once again to play for state in what probably is her last basketball game.

“The last time we went to state it was amazing, and I really wanted to do it again for my senior year,” Hightower said. “For many of us it’s our last time playing basketball, our last time putting on this jersey. We want to end it on a good note and make sure we have a good time.”

Thomas, who will play on in college, said that besides playing for state, she’s excited to experience playing at the University of South Carolina women’s home court.

“It means a lot, especially to play in Colonial Life. I’ve never gotten a chance to do that,” she said. “This is a big win for us and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Blythewood – 18-11-16-15 — 60

Mauldin – 14-13-16-11 — 54

Blythewood: Chase Thomas 29, India Williams 15, Hightower 7, Fulton 5, Guerrero 4.

Mauldin: Imani McKiver 22, Malia Hall 11, Zara Leamon 10, Aiken 9, Smith 3.