Blythewood Garden Club hosts ‘Growing Better’

Master Gardener Lynn Derrick spoke about new varieties of fruits, vegetables and grass.

BLYTHEWOOD – “Growing Better Fruits and Vegetables” was the topic at the annual Community Garden event on March 18 at Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Community Room. Speaker Lynn Derrick, a Master Gardener and farmer, talked about new varieties of fruits, vegetables and a new grass that grows abundantly where nothing else will grow.

Sponsored by the Blythewood Garden Club, there were handouts, information packets, and at the end of the program, beautiful potted plants were raffled to attendees.

Garden Club member Jeanette Smith was selling the club’s Blythewood Scrapbook, which is still available at the Blythewood Historical Society for $10.