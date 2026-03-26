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Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

Thomasson Price FAIRFIELD COUNTY – On the morning of Jan. 31, 2026, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
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Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

Mayor Sloan Griffin Councilwoman Andrea Fripp BLYTHEWOOD — Blythewood Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Fripp initiated a public confrontation with Mayor...
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Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

Community Road to reopen March 31

BLYTHEWOOD - After almost 11 months, Community Road will be open again, according to officials at the South Carolina Department...
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Community Road to reopen March 31

Graber named Detention Center Director

WINNSBORO  - Fairfield County Council has named a new director for its detention center. Graber At the March 22, Monday...
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Graber named Detention Center Director

Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

BLYTHEWOOD - The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Beacon Coffee & Café...
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Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

Blythewood Garden Club hosts ‘Growing Better’

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Master Gardener Lynn Derrick spoke about new varieties of fruits, vegetables and grass.

BLYTHEWOOD – “Growing Better Fruits and Vegetables” was the topic at the annual Community Garden event on March 18 at Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Community Room. Speaker Lynn Derrick, a Master Gardener and farmer, talked about new varieties of fruits, vegetables and a new grass that grows abundantly where nothing else will grow.

Sponsored by the Blythewood Garden Club, there were handouts, information packets, and at the end of the program, beautiful potted plants were raffled to attendees.

Garden Club member Jeanette Smith was selling the club’s Blythewood Scrapbook, which is still available at the Blythewood Historical Society for $10.

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