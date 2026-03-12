BW’s Ryan Hunter earns FMU championship ring

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Frances Marion University grad and MBA candidate Ryan Hunter of Blythewood, received a championship ring from FMU during a ceremony in recognition of his success in both athletics and academics.

Ryan Hunter

The honor reflects Hunter’s years of dedication, discipline and perseverance as he established himself as one of Francis Marion’s standout athletes, particularly in track and field, where he has made his mark across multiple events.

Hunter broke a 38-year-old school record in the javelin, and then surpassed his own record. He tied a 29-year-old school record in the 100-meter dash, showing versatility as a competitor. He’s also competed in sprints, throws and relays, building a reputation as an all-around athlete for the FMU Patriots.

His multiple javelin victories placed him among the conference leaders. He’s also been named McDonald’s Athlete of the Week and twice earned Conference Carolinas Athlete of the Week. He has been recognized with conference awards, featured by Francis Marion as an “Athlete, Scholar, Patriot,” and named his team’s Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons.

Hunter completed his undergraduate studies at Francis Marion with a double major in supply chain management and economics and is now pursuing a Master of Business Administration. His academic honors during college include Dean’s List recognition and conference academic awards. He also took part in a number of leadership programs.