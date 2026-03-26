Celebrate Earth Month on Palmetto Trail

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Palmetto Trail has plans to celebrate Earth Month throughout April, featuring a series of guided events on Fairfield County’s Peak to Prosperity passage.

The monthlong celebration begins with a Full Moon Hike on Wednesday, April 1, from 8 to 10 p.m. Registered hikers will gather at the Alston Trailhead, located at State Road S-20-35 in Little Mountain, for a guided tour of the Peak to Prosperity passage under April’s “Pink Moon.” The evening adventure will feature stargazing and sensory exploration activities designed to highlight the unique sounds and scents of the forest after dark. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp, preferably with a red-light setting.

Then, on April 18, the trail will partner with the South Carolina State Museum for a guided bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. along the Broad River section of the Peak to Prosperity passage. The educational walk for a select few hikers will focus on spotting colorful spring migrants and resident species in the area’s riparian corridors and mature hardwood forests.

Leaders will help participants identify birds by sight and sound while sharing tips to improve birding skills. The event is held in partnership with the museum’s “Wings of Wonder” exhibition, which is on display in Columbia through Aug. 30. Registered participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and comfortable walking shoes.

“Earth Month is all about getting people outside and reminding them why protecting our natural spaces matters,” Palmetto Trail Events Director Ariel Leone said. “From guided hikes to conversations with conservation leaders, we’re excited to offer a variety of events that highlight the beauty of the Palmetto Trail.”

Other Earth Month activities planned include:

April 21 : The annual Conservation Conversation at the Nickelodeon Theatre in downtown Columbia. A cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m. featuring conservation leaders.

: The annual Conservation Conversation at the Nickelodeon Theatre in downtown Columbia. A cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m. featuring conservation leaders. April 22 : An environmental expo night at Segra Park during the Columbia Fireflies game. Palmetto Trail and various partners will host tables to discuss conservation efforts across the state.

: An environmental expo night at Segra Park during the Columbia Fireflies game. Palmetto Trail and various partners will host tables to discuss conservation efforts across the state. April 25: A second bird walk in partnership with the South Carolina State Museum, held at the Blue Wall passage in the Upstate from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Palmetto Trail is one of only 16 cross-state trails in the country, stretching from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Registration and information for the Earth Month events can be found at palmettotrail.org.