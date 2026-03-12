Celebrating 45 Years of Winnsboro Smiles

By

WINNSBORO – Dr. Phil Wilkins, pictured front center, celebrated 45 years of practice with his wife Donna, standing on his right, and his dental office community on Tuesday, March 10.

Wilkins earned his dental degree from the Medical University of South Carolina after first receiving a degree in Microbiology from Clemson University. He is a member of the American Dental Association, South Carolina Dental Association, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. Wilkins’ office is located at 124 N. Congress Street in Winnsboro.