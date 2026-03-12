Civic Minds

By

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman recently welcomed fifth and sixth-grade students from McCrorey-Liston School of Technology to the Mayor’s Office. The visit, held in honor of Black History Month, provided students the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of local government.

Mayor Chatman shared his personal journey from serving on the Town Council to becoming the first African American Mayor of Winnsboro. “This is what Black History Month is about—connecting generations, building vision, and reminding our young people that leadership is within reach,” Chatman said.

The event was coordinated by McCrorey-Liston Principal Dr. Bell and Career Specialist Ms. Chatman.