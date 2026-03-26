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Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

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Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

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Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

Community Road to reopen March 31

BLYTHEWOOD - After almost 11 months, Community Road will be open again, according to officials at the South Carolina Department...
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Community Road to reopen March 31

Graber named Detention Center Director

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Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

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Community Road to reopen March 31

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BLYTHEWOOD – After almost 11 months, Community Road will be open again, according to officials at the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Closed originally on May 5, 2025 to provide access for crews to construct new roadways, bridges, retaining walls, and other structures as a part of the overall interchange project, the road will reopen on Tuesday, March 31 with a new, temporary traffic pattern.

The speed limit will be 35 miles per hour. SCDOT asks motorists  to watch for directional signs and crews when driving through the area.

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