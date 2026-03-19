Eagle baseball rallies after road test

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Johnathan Bonds (2) with his first homer of the season on March 10. | Laura Bonds

WINNSBORO — The Richard Winn Academy baseball team been busy and productive on the diamond this month, navigating a five-game slate in two weeks with high-energy offense and solid performances on the mound. While the Eagles (4-1) ran into a tough road test at Great Falls, the lineup proved its depth by averaging double-digit runs across their four victories.

Richard Winn opened the season with a pair of home wins against Midlands STEM on March 5 and 6. Senior Bennett Nicholson was a tough out in the opener, going a 3-for-3 with a double. Walker Blackwelder tossed three innings of hitless ball, fanned eight batters and walking only two.

In the follow-up on March 6, Johnathan Bonds delivered a performance for the highlight reels, driving in eight runs off of a pair of doubles and a single in three at-bats. Bonds pulled double duty on the mound, striking out 10 and throwing a rare immaculate inning in the third—sitting down the side on exactly nine pitches, all strikes.

The Eagles found a different battle on the road at Great Falls on March 9, where they went hitless against a tough Red Devil squad. Great Falls quieted the Eagle bats, keeping them hitless through the five-inning game for a 10-0 win. Mason Patrick took the loss on the mound, striking out two in three innings of work. He walked three, allowed six hits and seven runs. Nicholson threw 1.1 innings of relief. He walked three, struck out two, and allowed one hit and three runs (only one earned).

The Eagles found themselves on the right side of a 10-0 shutout the next day at home against the Upstate Friars. Blackwelder took the mound again, seating 11 batters in less 4.2 innings. He allowed three hits and walked three. Bonds provided the fireworks at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a solo shot to left.

Richard Winn kept that same momentum through March 13, when they took a 16-1 win over King Academy. Bats on fire, the Eagle squad tallied 16 hits for their first region win of the early season.

Dylan Albert led the charge at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Bonds capped his week by batting a 4-for-4 and adding another double to his resume. Nicholson, Adrian Jackson, and Blackwelder each turned in multi-hit games to keep the pressure on. Bonds picked up the win from the rummer, throwing four innings. He struck out six, walked one, allowed two hits and one run.

Th Eagles saddle up for another region contest tonight, this one on the road at Wardlaw. They’ll host Laurens for a 7 p.m. game on Friday and Great Falls for a 6 p.m. game on March 23.