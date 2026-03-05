Fagan Road man faces homicide charges

By

WINNSBORO – A Fairfield County man faces a homicide charge following an investigation into a recent overdose death in the Winnsboro community.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery announced the arrest of William “Bubba” Kennedy after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Fagan Road on Thursday, Feb. 26. Kennedy is charged with fentanyl-induced homicide, trafficking methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

The homicide charge stems from Senate Bill 156, a new criminal statute signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster in May 2025. The legislation allows law enforcement to hold distributors legally responsible for fatal overdoses linked to the narcotics they provide.

“I would like to thank our legislators for passing this law to assist in our fight against the fentanyl epidemic,” Sheriff Montgomery said. “Our narcotics unit has worked diligently to combat the fentanyl that is poisoning our communities, and I extend my gratitude to them, along with the many citizens who stand with us.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated it remains committed to aggressively pursuing those who distribute deadly narcotics, and requests that anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics activity contact 803-635-4141.