Fairfield County Arts Council announces 2026 schedule

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Arts Council invites artists and art lovers alike to enjoy a new season of exhibitions, with three themed shows in Winnsboro planned at The Rectory, 203 S. Garden St., hosted by St. John’s Episcopal Church. This year’s lineup combines creativity and community spirit, with shows themed around animals, patriotism and fresh takes on classic masterpieces.

The season opens March 20 with “Animals in Art,” featuring a 5 p.m. reception. The Fairfield County Arts Council is partnering with Because of Roscoe and A Helping Paw of Fairfield for the exhibit, which will celebrate pets and animals through art. Donations of pet food or pet supplies for the participating organizations are welcomed.

The second show, “Patriotism,” will open June 12 at 5 p.m. and will mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. Artists will explore the theme through paintings, mixed media, photography, collage and fiber art.

The final exhibition of the year, “Old Masters with a Twist,” is set for Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. The show will spotlight imaginative reinterpretations of favorite classic works.

The arts council said it aims to encourage local artisans and provide visual, performing and literary arts experiences for the community. For information about membership or participation, contact FCAC at [email protected].