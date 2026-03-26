Fairfield Democratic Party

From left: House Dist. 41 Rep Annie McDaniel, Fairfield Democratic Party Chair Brandon Henderson, and Tangee Brice Jacobs, Chair of the SC Democratic Rural Caucus.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Democratic Party Convention was held Thursday, March 19 at the Carolina Event Center. With about 50 in attendance, state and local candidates were on hand to meet and greet constituents.

Brandon Henderson, Chair of the Fairfield County Democratic Party led the event. Keynote speaker was Annie McDaniel who talked about redistricting, down ballot races and rebuilding strength in the party.

Among the candidates and elected officials at the convention were County Treasurer Norma Branham, who is seeking re-election to her seat, Ridgeway Mayor Pro Tem Belva Bush Belton and Fairfield County School Board member Darreyl Davis

Brandon Henderson, Chair of the Fairfield County Democratic Party, led the event.

From left: Fairfield County Treasurer Norman Branham, Deputy Treasurer Rhonda Trapp, and Administrative Assistant Kiera Daniels. Ridgeway Mayor Pro Tem Belva Bush Belton and Fairfield County School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis.