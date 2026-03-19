Fairfield Electric gears up for annual meeting, election of trustees

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Electric Cooperative moved forward last week toward its annual meeting to be held in May. As part of that process, the Coop’s nominating committee voted on nominees for its bi-annual election of members to the Coop’s board of trustees. That election will be held during the annual meeting.

Nominations

The Committee on Nominations voted to nominate all current trustees to run again for their seats on the board. Ridgeway resident Dan Ruff, the only challenger in this year’s trustee campaign, failed in his bid to be nominated for the District-at-Large seat held currently by Robert Entzminger, Sr.

Annual Meeting

The Coop’s Annual Meeting notice with details on voting and elections will be published in early to mid-April, according to Doug Payne, Vice President of membership. Dates and locations of members’ drive-thru registration and voting are as follows:

Monday, May 11 – Chester

Faith & Love Christian Center

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12 – Lugoff

LifeSpring Church

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 – Blythewood

FECs Blythewood Office

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 – Winnsboro

FEC’s Winnsboro Office

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15 – Winnsboro

FEC’s Winnsboro Office

7 a.m. – noon

The Business Meeting portion of the Annual Meeting of Fairfield Electric Cooperative, Inc. will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. Members will not attend in person.

The meeting will be broadcast on the cooperative’s website, where members will receive reports from the cooperative’s leadership. A recording of the meeting will also be posted to the website for those unable to view it live.

The Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Commission will oversee member registration and voting.