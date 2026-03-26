Fairfield NAACP hosts 12th annual Freedom Fund Banquet

District 41 Representative Annie McDaniel, left, with Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman. | Susan Neicy Henderson-Chatman

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Branch of the NAACP held its 12th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday evening in Winnsboro.

Keynote speaker Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman spoke about the importance of community-driven leadership, economic revitalization, and empowering the next generation. He emphasized collaboration, transparency, and sustainable growth as key pillars for Winnsboro’s future.

Additional remarks were offered by Dr. Brenda C. Murphy, president of the South Carolina State Conference NAACP, and State Representative, Annie E. McDaniel, who both underscored the ongoing importance of civic engagement and advocacy at the state and local levels.

Dr. Jennifer M. H. Jenkins, president of the Fairfield County Branch NAACP, made several presentations and called on the membership to continue their community involvement and support for the organization’s mission.

Dr. Jenkins also emphasized that registering to vote is only the first step, urging everyone to follow through by going to the polls and casting their ballot.

Shirley Able was recognized as the 2025 Woman of the Year and Margaret U. Holmes was honored as the 2026 Woman of the Year. Both are lifelong public servants and community leaders.

In addition, Yvette Howard was recognized as an outstanding Woman in the NAACP (WIN) for 2025 and Nancy McClurkin was recognized as an Outstanding Woman in the NAACP (WIN) for 2026. Eugene Holmes, Calvin Johnson, Raymond Howard, and Dr. Donald Prioleau were each honored as 2026 Outstanding Men of the Year for the Fairfield County Branch of the NAACP.

The evening concluded with the singing of, “We Shall Overcome,” uniting attendees in song and shared purpose. Rev. Dr. Scotland deliver the benediction, closing the program on a note of hope and continued faith.

The Freedom Fund Banquet remains a cornerstone event for the Fairfield County NAACP, celebrating achievements while reaffirming its commitment to civil rights, education, economic empowerment, and community advancement.