FCSD Finance Director is ‘Outstanding School Business Official’

Robinson, right, receives the SCASBO Outstanding Business Official award.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — The Fairfield County School District is celebrating a statewide achievement as Kevin Robinson, the district’s Executive Director of Finance, was recently named the 2026 Outstanding School Business Official.

The honor was awarded by the South Carolina Association of School Business Officials (SCASBO). The annual award is reserved for school business professionals who demonstrate exemplary leadership, innovation, and a high level of dedication to educational financial management.

According to SCASBO, the award recognizes those who make meaningful contributions not only to their home district but to the school finance profession as a whole.

In a statement released by the district, officials praised Robinson’s impact on the local school system.

“We are proud to have Mr. Robinson serving our district and helping move Fairfield County Schools forward,” the district stated. “Please join us in congratulating him on this well-deserved honor.”