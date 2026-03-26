Graber named Detention Center Director

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council has named a new director for its detention center.

Graber

At the March 22, Monday night Fairfield County Council meeting, officials voted to name Alvin Graber Jr. to serve as director of the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Graber brings 28 years of experience with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, to Fairfield County. His career began in 1995 as a corrections officer for Kirkland Re-Entry and Release, a specialized unit with Kirkland Correctional Institution. He moved up to be a member of the Special Operations Response Team and then served as inmate grievance coordinator until he was promoted to dorm Lieutenant, also at Kirkland Re-Entry and Release.

Graber’s career trajectory continued as captain at Watkins Pre-Release, followed by a promotion to major with Manning Re-Entry and Work Release Center.

His most recent position with SCDC was associate warden at Goodman Correctional Institution, which he held for ten years.

Graber will begin his tenure with Fairfield County on May 4, 2026.