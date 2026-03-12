High winds damage Doko Ampitheater

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The amphitheater in Doko Meadows Park on Thursday afternoon following a storm that damaged the roof. | Barbara Ball

A video from the Town’s surveillance cameras in Doko Park shows the moment this morning (Thursday, March 12) when the tin roofing and black paper on the Palmetto Federal Citizens Amphitheater were lifted straight up off the roof and sent flying 200 to 300 feet across the lawn and street.

Crosby Roofing was on site about 5 p.m. to cover the roof until repairs can be made.

“Our public works people have sectioned the area off to keep people out of danger from the tin, and we’ve blocked off the road in that section,” said Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin.

“We’ll contact our insurance company in the morning, then our guys will get the debris cleaned up and then we’ll be sending out for bids to have the roof fixed,” he said. “I’m just happy no one was injured.”

Griffin said there are no reservations for use of the amphitheater currently and that once they accept a bid, it won’t be long until it’s repaired and roofed.