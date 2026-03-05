I-77 S set for nighttime closure March 9

By

BLYTHEWOOD — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to undergo a temporary nighttime closure on a stretch of I-77 southbound to facilitate work on the new Exit 26 interchange.

map/Ashley Ghere

The closure will affect the southbound lanes between mile markers 24 and 27 on Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. through Tuesday, March 10 at 6 a.m.

To keep traffic moving during the overnight construction, SCDOT has established a primary detour route. Drivers traveling southbound will be diverted off the interstate at Blythewood Road (Exit 27).

According to the project map, motorists will then travel east on Blythewood Road, turn onto Langford Road, and head south on Highway 21 (Wilson Blvd).Drivers can re-enter I-77 southbound at the next available interchange.

“We ask that drivers slow down and pay close attention to detour signs and road crews when traveling through the work zone,” SCDOT said in a statement.