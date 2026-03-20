Lane closure planned for Syrup Mill Road near Blythewood Road

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Work began on Syrup Mill Rd. around 8 a.m. this morning.

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Penny Tax officials now say traffic will be reduced to one lane on a portion of Syrup Mill Road where it connects to Blythewood Road from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27.

The beginning and end of the construction hours will coincide with Muller Road School traffic. County officials say parents transporting children to and from school should anticipate delays of around 5 to 10 minutes while the work is underway.

Contractors are installing an 18-inch drainage pipe at the intersection of the two roads to connect Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Blythewood Road Penny Tax improvement project, according to Richland County Penny Tax Project Manager Michael Green.

Green said traffic along Syrup Mill Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions during construction. Contractors will first install the pipe across the northbound lane and then proceed to the southbound lane.

“Both lanes on Blythewood Road will remain open throughout the construction,” Green said.

Officials say drivers should plan accordingly.