Ribfest: Big crowd, sunny skies, great ribs!

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1st Place Professional Division – Big Wally’s

BLYTHEWOOD – “It was the best and biggest Ribfest we’ve ever had,” said festival co-chair Mike Ross“…10,000 pounds of ribs, great weather and at least 5,000 attendees, maybe more. It was a wonderful day, big crowd and great ribs.”

The 7th annual Doko Ribfest Cook-Off was held outside Doko Manor on Saturday, cook teams took home $8,050 in prize money. There were also beer trucks, rib-tasting, food trucks and other vendors selling everything from t-shirts to ice cream.

People’s Choice – Prime Time Smokers

“It was great,” Ross said.

”We don’t know exactly how much profit we made, because all the receipts have not come in, but I think it’ll be a lot,” he said. “We are especially grateful to our sponsors this year. Our premier $10,000 sponsor was Cirba Solutions, a company that recycles batteries.

“It really does take a village of sponsors, attendees and great volunteers,” Ross said.

A VIP lounge was provided for sponsors.

Awards were given out to the following winners:

People’s Choice: Prime Time Smokers

Amateur

1st Place – Hog Callers

2nd Place – Food by TJ

3rd Place – Bo Boys BBQ

Professional

1st Place – Big Wally’s

2nd Place – Tailgaters BBQ

3rd Place – Still Smokin ‘Smokers

1st Place Amateur Division – Hog Callers

2nd Place Amateur – Food by AJ