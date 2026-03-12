Ribfest: Big crowd, sunny skies, great ribs!

BLYTHEWOOD – “It was the best and biggest Ribfest we’ve ever had,” said festival co-chair Mike Ross“…10,000 pounds of ribs, great weather and at least 5,000 attendees, maybe more. It was a wonderful day, big crowd and great ribs.”
The 7th annual Doko Ribfest Cook-Off was held outside Doko Manor on Saturday, cook teams took home $8,050 in prize money. There were also beer trucks, rib-tasting, food trucks and other vendors selling everything from t-shirts to ice cream.
“It was great,” Ross said.
”We don’t know exactly how much profit we made, because all the receipts have not come in, but I think it’ll be a lot,” he said. “We are especially grateful to our sponsors this year. Our premier $10,000 sponsor was Cirba Solutions, a company that recycles batteries.
“It really does take a village of sponsors, attendees and great volunteers,” Ross said.
A VIP lounge was provided for sponsors.
Awards were given out to the following winners:
People’s Choice: Prime Time Smokers
Amateur
1st Place – Hog Callers
2nd Place – Food by TJ
3rd Place – Bo Boys BBQ
Professional
1st Place – Big Wally’s
2nd Place – Tailgaters BBQ
3rd Place – Still Smokin ‘Smokers