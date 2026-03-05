Ribfest returns to Blythewood March 7

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The 7th annual Doko Ribfest will be back Saturday, March 7 at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The family fun weekend will offer professional and amateur cook teams from both South and North Carolina and Georgia will be offering up about 10,000 pounds of ribs in their quest to win $8,050 in prize money.

Blythewood’s big rib day will feature a pork rib contest with professional and amateur categories. Prize payouts will include: professional division, $2,500 first place and amateur division $750 first place. The top four or five places in each division will receive money prizes as well.

Rib tastings ($3 per rib) start at 11 a.m., and will be offered only while they last. So come out early. Tickets are available on site at three ticket booths… no ticket pre-sales this year. Tickets for whole slabs will be available as well.

Besides the ribs, vendors will feature specialty food, sweets, arts, crafts and more. There will be contests and face painting for the younger crowd.

Gentle Jack will entertain, and there will be beer stations. Cook teams, the band and stage will be located in the parking lot between Doko Manor and McLean Road. A VIP room will be located inside the Manor next to the stage.

Doko Meadows Park is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle ​in downtown Blythewood.