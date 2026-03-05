Richard Winn girls set a new standard

By

The Eagles accept their SCISA 1A State Runner-Up trophy following Friday’s game. From left: Hayden Branham, Haley Autry, Mary Margaret Swearingen, Lillian Trapp, Ada Bass, Kalila McLean, Abby Lewis, Kate Baker, Haylee Prevatt, Avery Warren, Harper Branham and Charlotte Lewis. Not pictured: Head Coach Joe Pitt and Assistant Coaches Eric Johnson and Coleman Blackwelder. | Richard Winn

WINNSBORO – For the Richard Winn Academy girls basketball team, the 2025-26 season wasn’t defined by a single whistle in Sumter—it was defined by a culture of excellence that has set a new standard for the program.

While the Eagles’ bid for a SCISA Class 1A State Title ended Friday in a 43-39 heartbreaker against Wardlaw Academy, the final score is a footnote to a banner campaign. By the time the team reached the Sumter Civic Center, the Eagles had already cemented their legacy as one of the most dominant squads in the state.

The season was a masterclass in consistency. Under head coach Joe Pitt, Richard Winn’s season was fueled by an identity that left opponents breathless. Nowhere was this more evident than in the state semifinals, where the Eagles forced 29 turnovers in a defensive clinic against Holly Hill Academy to punch their ticket to the finale.

The Eagles’ trophy case grew heavy long before the state playoffs began. After clinching the regular-season region title, Richard Winn provided the highlight of the year in the Region Tournament Championship. In that contest—the fourth of five meetings with region rival Wardlaw—Ada Bass launched a triple with three seconds remaining to secure a buzzer-beating 41-38 victory.

“It was a great season for a great bunch of ladies who worked so hard during the season and the off-season,” Coach Pitt said following Friday’s state title loss.

The state championship game in Sumter showcased the same “silent assassin” mentality that defined their run. Senior Abby Lewis, playing in her final game, led the way with 13 points and nine deflections. Behind Lewis and fellow All-State Tournament selection Ada Bass, who put up 9 points, the Eagles bolted out to a commanding 22-6 lead with about three minutes remaining in the first half against the all-too familiar Wardlaw team.

Wardlaw went on an 11-2 run to close the gap to 24-17 by halftime, then a shooting drought left the Eagles with just three points in the third quarter. Down 30-27, the Richard Winn battled back in the fourth to tie the game.

With just 12 seconds left in the fourth, a clutch steal and layup by Region Tournament MVP Kate Baker appeared to give the Eagles a two-point lead—and likely the title—before a controversial double-dribble call nullified the basket.

“We lost a tough one with some controversial calls down the stretch,” Pitt said, though he was quick to shift the focus back to the bigger picture.

That picture included standout performances from a deep roster. With just one senior graduating, the Eagles’ squad and Pitt expect to climb the mountain again next season.

As the Eagles put their regular-season and tournament championship trophies in the case, the focus isn’t on the “what ifs” of the state final, but on the foundation that has been built.

“Take about a week off and get back to work,” Pitt said of his team’s mindset. “The future is bright.”

WARDLAW – 4-13-13-13 – 43

RICHARD WINN – 16-8-3-12 – 39

RW: Abby Lewis 13. Ada Bass 9. Charlotte Lewis 6. Kalia McLean 6. Kate Baker 3. Haley Autry 2.



