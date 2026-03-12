Richland Two to host Superintendent Town Hall at Blythewood High School March 14

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BLYTHEWOOD — Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Kim Moore is inviting the community to pull up a chair and talk about the future of local education.

The district will host a Superintendent’s Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Blythewood High School. The event is open to parents, students, staff, and community members.

According to district officials, the meeting is designed as an interactive session to discuss student achievement, district-wide initiatives, and strategic goals. Richland Two says Dr. Moore plans to use the platform to share updates while listening to feedback from district families to ensure the “path forward reflects the needs and aspirations” of the community.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to submit questions or specific topics of interest in advance via the district’s website at richland2.org/our-district/superintendent/superintendent-town-hall.

Blythewood High School is located at 10901 Wilson Blvd in Blythewood.