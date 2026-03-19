Ridgeway to elect mayor, council April 7

By

RIDGEWAY – The April 7, 2026, general election set for the Town of Ridgeway will include three candidates for two town council seats and an unopposed candidate for mayor.

Johnson

Town council seats currently held by Dan Martin and Doug Porter will be open. Porter will be looking to retain his seat on council for a second term. Martin has announced that he will retire after serving on council for two terms.

Also hoping to capture one of the two open seats on council are former Ridgeway Mayor Charlene Herring and newcomer and longtime Ridgeway resident Charles Arndt.

Current Mayor Rick Johnson will be seeking a second term. Johnson is unopposed.

Voting will take place at the Ridgeway Fire Station, located at 350 S. Palmer Street, in Ridgeway, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

Only citizens residing in the Town of Ridgeway city limits and properly registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this election.

For more information about the election or voting, please call 803-635-6255. Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status at SCVotes.gov.