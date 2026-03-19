Robertson announces run for council seat

By

Kenny Robertson

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Kenny Robertson of Ridgeway has announced that he will be running for Fairfield County Council – District 1.

Robertson is an educator at Lugoff-Elgin High School, where he teaches Health and Wellness and serves as an advisor to the boys basketball coaching staff. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Business from Shenandoah University.

A lifelong Fairfield County resident from Ridgeway, Robertson says the town and county helped shape his values of service, community involvement, and working together to solve problems.

Over the years, Robertson has worked with residents, churches, local businesses, and community leaders to encourage collaboration and practical conversations about Fairfield County’s future.

Many residents in Ridgeway know Robertson from years of community involvement, youth activities, and local events throughout the county.

He has been involved in a variety of community initiatives focused on youth development, leadership, and bringing people together through local events and conversations about the future of Fairfield County.

Robertson has also been involved with News Release Basketball since 2010, serving as a player and coach and helping organize outreach tours and community programs both locally and internationally.

He is the son of Arthur Robertson Sr., formerly of McGuirt’s Tire Service in Ridgeway, and Evangelist Myrtis White of Ridgeway. His bonus parents are Edward White, Sr. and Vanessa Robertson.

Robertson was raised at St. Mark Baptist Church in Ridgeway, where Pastor Emeritus Van B. Fore formerly served as pastor and where Pastor Michael McCoy now serves as pastor. His mother, Myrtis White, is a minister of the Gospel there.

He also occasionally serves at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where Pastor James Wilson Sr. is pastor and where Arthur and Vanessa Robertson serve as deacon and deaconess.

Robertson previously ran for Fairfield County Council District 1 and remains active in community discussions about the county’s future.

Robertson said his decision to run grew out of years of conversations with residents across Fairfield County about the county’s future.

“I love Fairfield County, and I believe we have incredible potential,” Robertson said. “I’ve spent a lot of time talking with people in Ridgeway and throughout the county, and I keep hearing the same things — people want opportunity, they want to see local businesses succeed, and they want our communities working together. I believe we can do that if we focus on practical solutions and bring people together around a shared vision for the future.”