RW softball navigates tough slate

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WINNSBORO — Richard Winn softball opened the season with a stretch of high-scoring games, starting with a test against a tough Lewisville squad on March 4.

Prevatt (27) rounds third after homering to center. | Laura Bonds

Lewisville went up 3-0 early in the first. They added six more runs by the fourth, holding the Eagles scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Haylee Ann Prevatt homered to center field. Prevatt’s dinger would be the only run plated by the Eagles in the 12-1 loss.

They followed the loss with a 15-0 shutout win over Midlands STEM on March 10 in three innings. Langley Thompson, Margaret Swearingen and Charlotte Lewis each turned in multi-hit games, while Haylee Ann Prevatt led the team with 4 RBIs. In the circle, Bella Cameron, Charlotte Lewis, and Lillian Trapp combined for 10 strikeouts and just two hits.

Another big test came from the hands of Lee Academy on March 12 as the Eagles fell 18-3 in four innings. Leadoff hitter Mary Margaret Swearingen led at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and three RBIs. Prevatt threw 2.1 innings, facing 20 batters. She walked four, struck out four, allowed five hits and 11 runs, only 5 of which were earned. Kalia McLean threw 1.1 innings of relief, striking out four and walking three. She allowed four hits and six runs.

The Eagles returned to their home turf on March 13 for their first region game of the season, a back-and-forth thriller that ended in a 8-7 heartbreaker.

Richard Winn’s bats stayed hot with 11 hits, including a three-hit night from McLean. Thompson got the party started with a two-run single early on, and Prevatt added to her highlight reel with a two-run shot over the center-field fence to briefly put the Eagles on top in the fourth.

The Eagles faced off with Fairfield Central on Wednesday, but scores were not available prior to The Voice’s press deadline.

Sitting at 1-3 in the early season, the Eagles face Laurens Academy Friday at 6 p.m.