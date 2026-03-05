Scots-Irish Day set for March 6

By

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway hosted its first St. Paddy’s Day celebration in March 2024, and the town was awash in Irish music, good food, lots of shopping and Irish beer.

Well, get your Irish jig on, because it’s coming back, Friday, March 6 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and the fun will be all over downtown Ridgeway.

O’Hara’s House Band will be playing Irish tunes on the Olde Town Hall Restaurant patio from 5 – 8 p.m., and Bagpiper Glen Adams will be performing on the front porch of the museum from 1 – 2 p.m.

And don’t forget to get in line to kiss the Blarney Luck Stone near the front porch of Olde Town Hall Restaurant.

The Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum (behind the tea room) will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. for tours and mingling. And don’t miss the programs at the museum—Ridgeway Mayor Rick Johnson will read a proclamation declaring Friday Scots-Irish Day in Ridgeway.

David Hodges will give a history of Scots-Irish in South Carolina and Ridgeway from 2 – 3 p.m., and there will be a roundtable discussion about Scots Irish ancestry and several guest presenters.

It will be a beautiful, family-friendly Scots-Irish day in Ridgeway on Friday, so come on over. You might be lucky enough to find a mug of your favorite green beer.