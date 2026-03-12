Straiter asks for full review of Mayor Griffin’s treatment by government, media

By

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: On March 5, 2026, Edward Straiter sent the following email to Blythewood Town Manager Ed Driggers as a “Formal Request for Independent Review, Equity Assurance, and Governance Transparency” regarding his (Straiter’s) concern for how Mayor Sloan Griffin is treated by council and the media, “Given that Sloan Griffin III is the First Documented African American Mayor of Blythewood.”

Straiter is the founder and CEO of several businesses and charities, including UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954; Straiter Enterprise, Int; and Blythewood Economic Development and Tourism, a Blythewood non-profit (not associated with the Town) with offices listed at 401 McNulty St., Suite 70, which is the location of the Blythewood post office.

Edward Straiter Mayor Sloan Griffin Ed Driggers

Dear Mr. Ed Driggers

Town Administrator / Manager

Town of Blythewood SC

My name is Edward Straiter, and I am writing as a concerned citizen with more than three decades of experience working with mayoral offices and municipalities throughout the United States. I have engaged in municipal tours, leadership initiatives, and governmental collaboration efforts across numerous cities and towns. My work has been publicly recognized reflecting my long-standing commitment to ethical municipal governance and civic accountability.

It is from this professional background and deep respect for public institutions that I formally request a comprehensive and transparent review of recent governance disputes involving Mayor Sloan J. Griffin III and Council members as well as related oversight and public communication practices that may be affecting public confidence in the Town of Blythewood’s leadership.

While I respect the importance of checks and balances in municipal government, several developments over the past two years raise serious concerns regarding consistency, fairness, and transparency in how elected officials are treated.

1. Allegations of Favoritism

Recent public statements from certain council members allege that Mayor Griffin has conferred favors upon friends or associates. From publicly available records and historical coverage, there does not appear to have been comparable allegations made against previous mayors, nor similar levels of public conflict surrounding other council members in the past.

I respectfully request clarification on:

The formal standards and evidentiary thresholds used to evaluate allegations of favoritism.

Whether these standards are written, historically applied, and uniformly enforced.

Documentation demonstrating that similar claims, if made in prior administrations, were handled in the same manner.

What safeguards exist to prevent reputational harm from unverified or politically motivated accusations.

2. Consistency and Equitable Treatment

Mayor Griffin has faced multiple council challenges, executive disputes, legal actions, and heightened scrutiny regarding administrative decisions. While disagreement is a normal part of governance, the frequency and intensity of these actions appear unprecedented compared to prior mayoral terms.

Given that Sloan Griffin III is the First Documented African American Mayor of Blythewood, it is especially important that governance actions are demonstrably equitable and free from bias. I do not presume discriminatory intent; however, perception alone can erode public trust if not addressed transparently.

Please clarify:

Whether the measures taken against the Mayor align with historically consistent procedures.

What safeguards exist to ensure elected officials are treated equally regardless of race, political affiliation, or personal relationships.

Whether any formal equity or bias review has been conducted regarding the handling of disputes involving the Mayor.

3. Mechanisms for Addressing Bias or Discrimination

To preserve institutional integrity, I request information on:

Internal and external processes available for reviewing claims of bias, discrimination, or unequal treatment involving elected officials.

Whether independent oversight mechanisms exist.

How investigations involving elected officials are documented, monitored, and kept impartial.

4. Media Reporting and Public Perception

It has appeared that certain local media coverage has amplified allegations and conflicts involving the Mayor, at times presenting claims prominently while full context or outcomes receive less visibility. While I do not presume coordinated intent, the appearance of alignment between council allegations and media reporting risks undermining confidence in both governance and public information channels.

Accordingly, I request that the Town consider:

Reviewing communication practices between council members and media outlets to ensure transparency and ethical standards.

Confirming whether policies exist governing how and when allegations are communicated publicly.

Evaluating whether an independent third party should review public communication practices to ensure neutrality and fairness.

5. Request for Independent Review

To restore and strengthen public trust, I respectfully request that the Town consider initiating:

An independent third-party review of the procedures used to assess allegations against elected officials.

A comparative review of how similar matters were handled in previous administrations.

Publication of a clear, accessible summary of policies governing oversight authority, conflicts of interest, investigative procedures, and standards of accountability.

This request is made in the interest of transparency, accountability, and equitable governance, not to assign blame, but to ensure that Blythewood’s municipal institutions operate under clear, consistent, and fair standards for all.

Given my decades of work observing and collaborating with municipal leadership nationwide, I recognize patterns that can either strengthen or weaken institutional trust. It is my professional assessment that a proactive, independent review would significantly reinforce confidence in Blythewood’s governance processes.

I respectfully request a written response addressing each of the concerns outlined above and advising whether the Town intends to initiate a formal review process.

Thank you for your time and attention to these important matters. I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

Edward Straiter

Executive Director, Blythewood Economic Development and Tourism



CC (for awareness; copies may be provided if necessary):

South Carolina Attorney General’s Office

South Carolina State Ethics Commission

Municipal Association of South Carolina