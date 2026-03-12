Students Smash Reading Goal; Principal Keeps ‘Scaly’ Promise

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Photos: FCSD

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Students at Kelly Miller Elementary School recently proved that a good book is worth its weight… in scales? After surpassing a school-wide goal of reading 250,000 minutes, Principal Kathy Woodard made good on a promise: petting a live snake in front of the student body. The milestone was a group effort.

Child Development students worked with parents to log minutes, while kindergarten through sixth-grade students read independently. Teachers and support staff also joined the initiative to model a school-wide reading culture. The celebration, held on Wed., March 4, was livestreamed to every classroom’s interactive panel so the entire school could watch simultaneously. The event drew several local leaders, including members of the Fairfield County School District Board of Trustees and Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman.

While Principal Woodard, pictured below, fulfilled her end of the bargain by petting the snake, Superintendent Alvin D. Pressley, pictured left, raised the stakes by volunteering to hold the animal himself.