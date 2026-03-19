Substitute teacher arrested for gun on BHS campus

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BLYTHEWOOD – A substitute teacher entering Blythewood High School at about 9 a.m. on March 9, was arrested after security equipment detected a gun in the teacher’s backpack.

Fox

Justin Fox, 37, said he forgot his firearm was on his person. He told deputies that he had visited the gun range over the weekend, according to the Richland County sheriff’s incident report.

Once school officials were alerted about the firearm, School Resources Officers (SROs) responded to secure the firearm and detain Fox. It was confirmed that Fox is the legal owner of the gun.

The black Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was removed and secured. It was safety cleared through NCIC, according to the incident report.

The report stated that the firearm had a full magazine inside, but there was no round in the chamber.

Fox was charged with Carrying Weapon on School Property and transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.