Village Church opens new worship center

BLYTHEWOOD – Village Church will hold its first Sunday services in a new 1,200 seat worship center on Sunday, March 15.

“This new facility will be a blessing to not only our existing members, but for Blythewood and the surrounding communities as well,” said Senior Pastor Erik Estep. “We will be having two grand opening services that Sunday morning, and everyone is welcome to attend either service and experience the love of God in person.”

With the seating capacity increasing by 60 percent, the church will be moving from three to two services on Sundays – at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m.

The church is located at 574 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood.

For more information, contact Village Church at 803-419-0989 or on SocialMedia@VillageChurchSC.