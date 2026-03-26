Volunteers sought for 250th year of American Liberty celebration

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County will celebrate the 250th year of American Liberty on the green at Mt. Zion, where British forces camped during the winter months of 1780-81. The celebration will be held April 25 and 26, 2026.

Volunteers are needed to organize the event. Those in the community who would like to volunteer are asked to call the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 and meet at the Midlands Tech Fairfield Campus in room 126 on March 30 at 10 a.m.