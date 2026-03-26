Facebook X-twitter
Subscribe

LATEST NEWS

Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

Thomasson Price FAIRFIELD COUNTY – On the morning of Jan. 31, 2026, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
Read More
Fairfield County shuts down shelter volunteers after volunteer exposes safety concerns

Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

Mayor Sloan Griffin Councilwoman Andrea Fripp BLYTHEWOOD — Blythewood Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Fripp initiated a public confrontation with Mayor...
Read More
Mayor refuses to answer Fripp’s questions about the $20,000

Community Road to reopen March 31

BLYTHEWOOD - After almost 11 months, Community Road will be open again, according to officials at the South Carolina Department...
Read More
Community Road to reopen March 31

Graber named Detention Center Director

WINNSBORO  - Fairfield County Council has named a new director for its detention center. Graber At the March 22, Monday...
Read More
Graber named Detention Center Director

Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

BLYTHEWOOD - The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Beacon Coffee & Café...
Read More
Beacon Coffee & Cafe celebrates ribbon cutting

Volunteers sought for 250th year of American Liberty celebration

  • /

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County will celebrate the 250th year of American Liberty on the green at Mt. Zion, where British forces camped during the winter months of 1780-81. The celebration will be held April 25 and 26, 2026.

Volunteers are needed to organize the event. Those in the community who would like to volunteer are asked to call the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 and meet at the Midlands Tech Fairfield Campus in room 126 on March 30 at 10 a.m.

Scroll to Top