WDPS investigating series of overnight shootings

Map of shootings by WDPS

WINNSBORO— The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety is investigating several overnight shootings that left multiple homes and vehicles peppered with bullets across several neighborhoods.

Authorities say they responded to three separate shooting calls throughout the night of Thursday, March 26. While no injuries have been reported so far, police say at least one of the homes targeted was occupied at the time of the gunfire.

The first call came in at 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Hudson Street. Residents reported hearing a volley of shots. According to authorities, officers found no victims or physical damage to property.

A second call at 8:30 p.m. was in the 100 block of Calhoun Street. Investigators say a mobile home was “intentionally shot numerous times,” but the resident was not home when the attack occurred. During their investigation, officers say they discovered that a second dwelling on South Vanderhorst Street had also been struck by stray bullets.

Around 1 a.m., an occupied home in the 200 block of West College Street was then targeted and struck by gunfire multiple times, according to police. Several vehicles parked at the location were also damaged by the shooting.

Winnsboro investigators obtained video surveillance from the College Street shooting, which captured the gunfire. No specific descriptions have been released yet, but the department urges anyone with information to contact them at 803-635-2222.

“We are requesting that anyone who may have any information regarding any of these incidents, or anyone who may recognize the individuals shown in the video, to please come forward,” the department said in a statement.