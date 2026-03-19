Will Rowe is movin’ on up at WACH Fox 57

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Rowe announced his new position Wednesday on Facebook.

COLUMBIA – Once known as the Ridgeway teen weather wonder (for producing a weather show on Facebook called Will’s Weather), Will Rowe announced this week that he has been named the weekday evening meteorologist for WACH FOX 57 starting March 30.

He’s been working part time for the station for about a year. Now he will have a full-time weather role, reporting the weather alongside Brian McConchie Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A resident of Ridgeway and a graduate of Gray Collegiate Academy high school, Rowe says forecasting the weather has been a way of life for him for a long time.

“It’s just something that I’ve always had a passion for,” he said. “I’ve never considered doing anything else.

“When I was in pre-school, I would watch weather forecasts on television with my grandmother, then play at being a weather man with an old road map and a dry erase marker,” he said.

In middle school, he started creating his own forecasts, but he said it was a visit to a local news station that opened his eyes to the world of video.

“Soon I got myself a camera, a green screen, a computer and got it going,” he said with a laugh. He has since visited weather studios in television news stations in five states. He said that’s made his forecasting better.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into a full-time job as I continue serving the Midlands,” Rowe said.

Tune in Monday – Friday at 5 and 10 p.m. to stay up with Will’s weather on WACH FOX 57.