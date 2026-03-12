Win $200 in The Voice’s Bracket Challenge

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Madness is just around the corner, and you could capitalize on that by winning some extra cash in The Voice’s NCAA Men’s Bracket Challenge, which can be found on the back page of the March 19 issue.

The winner of the contest will be presented two $100 bills after the April 8 National Championship game. A tie will be determined by the percentage of correctly predicted games.

Rankings of teams will be presented on Selection Sunday (March 15).

So, how do you enter? Cut out the bracket on page 12, fill out the 68-team bracket, make your picks, and make sure it’s postmarked by Wednesday, March 18.

Photocopies of the entry form will not be accepted. The Voice will count only one entry per person, and all entries must be postmarked by March 18, or be delivered to The Voice’s office at 303 Main Street by that date.

Because Selection Sunday is held the same week that the tournament begins, the contest entry form will not be published again. Be sure to fill out this week’s form.