York teen arrested for attempted armed robbery at Winnsboro Food Lion

WINNSBORO — A York man is behind bars after authorities say he brandished a handgun during a botched robbery attempt at a grocery store in Winnsboro last week.

Demby

Trevor Zain Demby, 19, was arrested Friday and faces charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following an incident at the Food Lion on U.S. Highway 321.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2026, when Demby and a female companion entered the store and approached the checkout line. Investigators say that during the transaction, Demby pulled a handgun from his hoodie and placed it directly onto the conveyor belt, pointing the barrel toward the cashier.

The clerk later told deputies that Demby made a demand regarding the cash drawer, though she was so “stunned” by the weapon that she could not recall his exact words. When the cashier did not immediately respond, Demby reportedly grabbed the firearm and fled the store with the female close behind.

While store surveillance footage did not capture audio of the encounter, investigators said the video clearly shows Demby placing the gun on the counter and the cashier becoming visibly upset. The footage also showed the female subject speaking to Demby just seconds before he retrieved the weapon and exited.

By Friday morning, deputies had identified Demby and his companion, who was determined to be a juvenile. By midday, investigators tracked the pair to a residence within Fairfield County.

Demby was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center. The juvenile female was released to the custody of her parents.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains active and additional charges could be filed. Authorities are asking anyone with further information to contact Investigator Barry Gilbert at 803-815-4130.