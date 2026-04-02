Blythewood baseball downs West Florence in extra innings, softball falls to Knights

Rhames Weisinger (14) homered in the 16-6 win over Heathwood. | BHS Softball

FLORENCE – Blythewood’s softball and baseball teams went on the road last week and capped the trip at West Florence Tuesday night.

The baseball team (12-2, 7-0 Region 5-5A) scored two runs in the top of the ninth and closed out a 4-2 win over the Knights (9-5, 2-3).

Sergio Melendez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bengals at the plate. Amare Counts and Brandon Bolton also doubled.

Johnny Collins started on the mound for Blythewood and pitched six innings of 2-hit ball, striking out seven and walking two. Bowman Rummel worked three innings of relief to get the win, giving up a hit, walking four and striking out two.

Spring Valley’s only runs came off of solo homers from James Arthur in the sixth inning and Owen Bex in the eighth inning.

The game was tied at one after seven innings and tied again at 2 after eight. Blythewood got two runs in the top of the ninth, when Melendez’s one-out RBI single scored Caleb Blackwell, and Bolton’s two-out single scored Melendez.

Rummel walked two West Florence batters in the bottom of the ninth, but the Bengals chalked up outs on a fielder’s choice and two fly outs to seal the game.

Last week Blythewood beat Lugoff-Elgin 9-4 Thursday, then travelled to Hartsville to beat the Red Foxes 4-1. Against the Demons, Cooper Penfield had three hits and two RBI. Andrew Blackwell, Melendez, and Chance Johnson each had two hits, and Navy Strickland doubled. At Hartsville, Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Counts homered, Collins doubled, and Blackwell had two hits.

The softball team (9-3, 6-1) saw their 5-game winning streak come to an end as West Florence ace and USC Upstate Annie Eliasson racked up 15 strikeouts and no-hit Blythewood in a 5-0 shutout. The Knights improve to 11-0 and 5-0 on the year.

Last week the Bengals beat Lugoff-Elgin 7-1 Thursday and followed it up with a 16-6 win at Heathwood Hall Monday. Makalah Ford had two doubles and went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead Blythewood over the Demons. Lily Zell pitched a complete-game 3-hitter on top of homering and driving in three runs. Against Heathwood Hall, Ford homered and doubled twice, driving in four runs. Molly Wolf hit two home runs and also drove in four runs. Rhames Wiesinger and Cici Martin also homered against the Highlanders.

The Bengals softball team played host to Heathwood Hall Wednesday and play host to West Florence tonight.

Blythewood baseball plays host to West Florence tonight.

Baseball

Blythewood – 0-0-7-0-1-1-0 – 9-14-1

Lugoff-Elgin – 0-2-0-1-0-1-0 – 4-10-6

WP: Andrew Blackwell, 3 2/3 IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 3K.

B –Cooper Penfield 3-5, 2RBI. Andrew Blackwell 2-3. Sergio Melendez 2-4. Chance Johnson 2-4, 2 RBI. Navy Strickland 2B.

L – Michael Butler 2-4. Peyton Parnell 2-4. Jake Rabon 2-4.

Blythewood – 0-0-2-2-0-0-0 – 4-7-0

Hartsville – 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 – 1-6-0

WP: Caleb Blackwell 5 IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 3K.

B – Chance Johnson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Amare Counts HR. Johnny Collins 2B. Andrew Blackwell 2-3.

H – Ford Wallace 2-3, 2B. Jaden Atkinson 2B.

Blythewood – 0-0-0-0-0-0-1-1-2 – 4-8-2

W. Florence – 0-0-0-0-0-1-0-1-0 – 2-3-0

WP: Bowman Rummel, 3 IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 4BB, 2K.

B – Sergio Melendez 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI. Brandon Bolton 2-5, 2B. Amare Counts 2B.

W – James Arthur HR. Owen Bex HR.

Softball

Blythewood – 3-3-0-0-0-0-1-0 – 7-7-5

Lugoff-Elgin – 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 – 1-3-0

WP: Lily Zell, 7 IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 4K.

B – Makalah Ford 3-4, 2B (2), 3 RBI. Lily Zell HR, 3 RBI. Rhames Weisinger 2-3

W – Haleigh Miranda 2-3.

Blythewood – 3-0-3-0-3-7 – 16-22-3

H’wood Hall – 1-0-1-0-2-2 – 6-7-0

WP: Codi Goff 5 IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB, 1K.

B – M Ford 3-5, HR, 2B(2), 4 RBI. M Wolf 2-2, HR (2), 4 RBI. R Wiesinger 2-5, HR. C Martin 3-4, HR, 2 RBI. L Zell 2-5, 2B. S Duncan 3-4, 2 RBI. G Jackson 2-2. L Salley 2-4, 2 RBI.

H – Laughlin 2-4, 2B. Biel 2B. Humphries 2 RBI.

Blythewood – 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0-2-2

West Florence – 0-0-0-0-0-0-x – 5-9-1

WP: Annie Eliasson, 6 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 15K.

W – Ashley Moody 2-3. Hannah Duke 2-3, 2 RBI. Annie Eliasson 2B.