Blythewood Middle to host R2 Board Input Meeting

RICHLAND TWO – The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees is inviting the local community to ‘help shape the future’ of the district through a series of upcoming input sessions.

While meetings are scheduled across the district, Blythewood-area residents will have a local opportunity to voice their priorities on Wednesday, April 22 in a session held at Blythewood Middle School beginning at 6 p.m.

District officials described the events as an opportunity for parents, students, staff members, and community partners to share their thoughts and ideas in a “welcoming, conversational setting.” The feedback gathered during these sessions is intended to help the Board of Trustees guide the district’s work and establish priorities for the coming years.

“Every voice matters,” the district stated in its announcement. “Whether you’re a parent, student, or community partner, your perspective helps shape the future of Richland Two.”

For those unable to attend the Blythewood session, the Board is offering two additional meetings, both starting at 6 p.m.:

April 21: Richland Northeast High School

April 29: Richland Two Student Innovation Center

Community members are encouraged to attend to share their experiences and help make a direct impact on the local school system.