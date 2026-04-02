CCC to host SoCon Women’s Tourney

BLYTHEWOOD – Collegiate golf is coming to Blythewood. Columbia Country Club has been officially selected as the host site for the 2026 Southern Conference (SoCon) Women’s Golf Championship, scheduled to take place Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The selection provides a regional stage to showcase the club’s course and facilities to some of the top collegiate programs in the Southeast.

“This is a massive honor for our club,” the club shared in an announcement to its members. “An event of this caliber speaks volumes about the strength of our club and the reputation of our membership.”

The three-day tournament will feature student-athletes from nine colleges: The Citadel, East Tennesee State, Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Samford, University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Western Carolina, Wofford, and the defending 2025 champion, Furman.

Admission to the championship is free to the public.