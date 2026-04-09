Choice II application window open for Richland 2

COLUMBIA — Richland School District Two’s “Choice II” application window is officially open, giving families a second opportunity to apply for magnet programs and expanded choice transfers for the 2026-27 school year.

The application period began April 1 and will remain open through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The district’s Choice program is divided into two categories. Expanded Choice allows families to apply for a transfer to a school other than their residentially zoned location, based on a “Net 20” system that monitors school capacity. Magnet Choice offers specialized, merit-based, or lottery-selected instructional programs tailored to specific student interests and aptitudes.

Choice II is more limited than the initial application round. Because many programs reached capacity during Choice I, only specific schools and grade levels are currently accepting new applications.

The following “school-within-a-school” magnets are open for Choice II in the Blythewood-area:

Center for Knowledge North (CFK-North) at Muller Road Middle: Open to rising grades K-1.

Center for Achievement (CFA) at Kelly Mill Middle: Open to rising grades K-5.

Leadership Academy at Muller Road Middle: Open to rising grades 1-5.

Studio D at Westwood High School: Open to rising grades 6-8.

Additionally, the district’s eSchool—a full-time virtual program for students in grades 6-12—is accepting applications.

Parents should be aware of several key regulations. The district does not provide transportation for Choice students; families must secure their own travel to and from school. While elementary magnet programs offer priority for siblings, middle and high school selective magnets are strictly merit-based and do not guarantee sibling placement.

For families who participated in Choice I, specific rules apply. Students who accepted a magnet seat during the first round are ineligible for Choice II. Those who were not selected in the first round do not need to reapply for the same program, as their names remain in the waiting pool. However, applying for a different program during Choice II will remove the student from their previous Choice I waiting pools.

Applicants can log in to the Choice portal between June 1 and June 5 to view their selection status. The district emphasizes that it is the parent’s responsibility to accept or decline an offered seat during that one-week window.

For more information on specific program criteria or to submit an application, visit www.richland2.org/choice.