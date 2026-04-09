Fairfield Memorial Hospital property sells for $500K

WINNSBORO – The Board of Trustees of Fairfield Memorial Hospital has announced the successful completion of the sale of the hospital’s former operating facility and associated real estate to Winnsboro US321 Realty, LLC.

The transaction was completed on Dec.12, 2025 for $500,000.

“The sale represents the culmination of the Board’s continuing efforts since the Hospital’s closure on Dec. 18, 2018, to effectuate the sale of the property to a new owner for development,” Timothy Mitchell, CEO of the hospital, stated in a press release.

The property was listed for sale through a commercial brokerage company since early 2019. Several earlier contracts for the sale of the property were terminated by the prospective buyers, according to Mitchell.

“During the marketing of the property, the Board used its best efforts to maintain the integrity of the closed facility but limited and steadily declining sources of revenue have not allowed for all necessary and desired maintenance of the facility,” Mitchell said. Considering the deteriorating condition of the facility and lack of funding, he said, the Board determined that the transaction with Winnsboro US321 Realty was in the best interest of the community and an essential step in winding up of the affairs of the Hospital.

According to the press release, the Board anticipates that Winnsboro US321 Realty will reinvigorate the property and bring a thriving new business and many employment opportunities to the community.

Mitchell said the Board will now take the necessary steps to wind up the financial and contractual affairs of the Hospital. Those efforts will include the development of plans to preserve access to patients’ records as required by law, payment of final payroll expenses and employees’ benefits, and settlement of financial obligations to Fairfield County and other vendors.

“The proceeds of the facility sale will be the primary source of funds needed to pay expenses associated with implementation of the final closure plans,” Mitchell stated.

Upon completion of these tasks, the Board will be disbanded.

Mitchell said the Board would like to extend its gratitude to all current and past members of the Board, the employees, members of Fairfield County government, and the citizens of Fairfield County for their support over the years.