Knight named 5A Athletic Director of Year

Westwood High School Athletic Director Garrett Knight | Richland Two

BLYTHEWOOD – Westwood High School Athletic Director Garrett Knight has been named the 2025–2026 5A Athletic Director of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association (SCAAA).

He was recognized during the SCAAA Spring Conference on March 18, 2026, at the Charleston Marriott.

With 18 years in education and currently in his fourth year at Westwood High School, Knight brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his role, according to a district official.

Knight is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and holds a Master of Sport Science (MSS) in Sport Administration from the United States Sports Academy. He also holds a Doctorate in Leadership from the American College of Education.

Knight also serves as the current president of the South Carolina High School Strength Coaches Association (SCHSSCSA).

A Richland School District Two press release stated that Knight is a strong advocate for student-athletes, passionate about creating opportunities for students to grow through extracurricular involvement.

“He emphasizes preparing students for success beyond high school—physically, mentally, and socially—while fostering a culture of excellence across all athletic programs, a district official said.

Knight’s wife, Kathy, is assistant principal at Langford Elementary. The Knights have four children.