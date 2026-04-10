Last suspect wanted in coordinated Winnsboro shooting

Hollins

WINNSBORO — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the final suspect wanted in connection with a violent “coordinated shooting” that left a young child injured earlier this week.

Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Raekwon Alfonzo Hollins of Winnsboro. Hollins is the only individual remaining at large following the April 6 shooting on Blair Circle.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded when multiple individuals exited their vehicles and opened fire on an occupied home, discharging dozens of rounds into the residence. A 7-year-old child inside the house was struck by the gunfire.

Hollins is currently facing six outstanding felony warrants, including:

Attempted Murder

Conspiracy

Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature

Assault and Battery, 1st Degree

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed that all other suspects identified in the case have already been taken into custody or charged. Among those arrested was a juvenile, whose case has been referred to Family Court.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have seen Hollins or has information regarding his current location to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Barry Gilbert at 803-815-4130 or the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office main line at 803-635-4141.

Related: 7-year-old injured in Winnsboro shooting; seven persons charged