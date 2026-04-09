Pearson named CEO of Eau Claire Cooperative Health

Dr. Pearson

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – After a nationwide search, the Board of Directors of Eau Claire Cooperative Health, Inc. has selected Winnsboro native Dr. John S. Pearson, Jr. as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pearson’s appointment represents both a leadership transition and a homecoming, with more than two decades of executive health care leadership experience and a deep commitment to community-based care.

Cooperative Health provides comprehensive healthcare services at 22 clinical sites across the Midlands, including locations in Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, and Richland counties. The organization serves approximately 50,000 patients annually and plays a vital role in expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care throughout the region.

Dr. Pearson previously served as Chief Executive Officer of two federally qualified health centers: Open Cities Health Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and First Choice Community Healthcare in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to his civilian health care leadership, he is a retired U.S. Army officer and combat veteran who served worldwide as a medical evacuation helicopter pilot and health care operations officer, bringing extensive operational and strategic leadership experience to the role.

He holds a bachelors degree from The Citadel, masters degree from Central Michigan University, and a doctorate degree in Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.

“I am honored to return home and serve the communities that helped shape me,” said Pearson said. “Cooperative Health has a strong legacy of providing accessible, patient-centered care, and I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team to build on that foundation and advance our mission across the Midlands and beyond.”

The Board of Directors expressed confidence in Pearson’s leadership and vision, citing his

track record in federally qualified health center management, operational excellence, and his commitment to community health.