Publix coming to Blythewood Marketplace

BLYTHEWOOD – A new Publix, spanning 54,964 square feet, announced last month that it has found a home in Blythewood – on the northwest corner of Highway 21 and Turkey Farm Road. Store officials say it is expected to create job opportunities for around 150 associates.

“We’re excited to bring a new location to Blythewood and to be part of this growing community,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “Our new location reflects our commitment to serving this area and delivering the experience our customers know and expect.”

The 14-acre property will be called Blythewood Market Place and is located on Highway 21, between Turkey Farm Road and Community Road. Several outparcels suited for retail, service, and restaurant businesses are also located on the property.

An opening time frame has yet to be announced.