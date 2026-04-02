Ridgeway election set for April 7

From left: Rick Johnson, Doug Porter, Charlene Herring, and Charles Arndy.

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway’s April 7 general election will include three candidates for two town council seats and an unopposed candidate for mayor.

Town council seats currently held by Dan Martin and Doug Porter will be open. Porter will be looking to retain his seat on council for a second term. Martin has announced that he will retire.

Also hoping to capture one of the two open seats on council are longtime Ridgeway resident Charles Arndt and former Ridgeway Mayor Charlene Herring.

Current mayor Rick Johnson will be seeking a second term.

Voting will take place in the Ridgeway Fire Station (350 S. Palmer Street in Ridgeway) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on April 7, 2026.

Only citizens residing in the Town of Ridgeway city limits and properly registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this election. For more information about the election or voting, please call 803-635-6255. Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status at SCVotes.gov.