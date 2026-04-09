Scout invites public to tour new training center April 20

Scout Training Center | photo: Scout Motors

BLYTHEWOOD – As part of its ongoing community outreach, Scout Motors is inviting members of the community to a grand opening of the auto maker’s new training center at 4 p.m., Monday, April 20.

The event will offer an opportunity to tour the facility, learn more about the company’s programs, and connect with the Scout team.

Both the Traveler and Terra concept vehicles will be on display at the event so that community members and reservation holders can get an up-close look.

Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh and members of our leadership team will also be there for a ‘meet and greet’ before and after the tours.

“Members of Scout’s recruiting team will also be there to share information about current and future job opportunities and talk more about the training programs that new hires will participate in,” said Jamie Lovegrove, Scout Motors Public Affairs. “This building, which was developed in partnership with readySC (a division of the SC Technical College System), is of course the first one to open on-site. It will be where our thousands of eventual workers begin their journey at Scout Motors, and it represents a major investment in South Carolina’s workforce and the future of American manufacturing,” Lovegrove said.

Those who planned to attend are asked to register at scoutmotorstrainingcenter.eventbrite.com