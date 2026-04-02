Three Bengals named National Merit Finalists

BLYTHEWOOD – Three seniors at Blythewood High School have been honored for their academic achievement, named finalists in the prestigious 71st annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Riley A. Hamilton, Christophe X. Ndemeye, and Jacob W. Powell are among an elite group of students nationwide now competing for approximately 6,930 scholarships valued at nearly $26 million.

Seven other district students also achieved finalist status: Caroline M. Brandes (Richland Northeast High); William R. Barkan and Tyre’un Holmes (Ridge View High); and Ella J. Baker, Jacob A. Carter, Sreeman Parise, and Colin C. Tang (Spring Valley High).

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, more than 1.3 million juniors from 20,000 high schools in taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Finalists will compete for three types of awards:

National Merit $2500 Scholarships: Awarded on a state-representational basis.

Corporate-Sponsored Awards: Provided by 150 different businesses for finalists who meet specific criteria.

College-Sponsored Awards: Expected to be financed by 150 higher-education institutions for finalists attending the sponsor school.

National Merit Scholarship winners for the Class of 2026 will be announced in four waves beginning in April and concluding in July.