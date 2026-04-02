Village Church’s Easter Eggstravaganza set for Saturday

The Easter bunny will be available for photos Saturday. | file photo

BLYTHEWOOD – If history repeats itself, Doko Meadows Park is about to be overtaken by an army of egg hunters, plenty of BBQ and a whole lot of fun.

The return of Village Church’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For Village Church, the day is about more than just eggs and candy.

“We are excited to bless our community and love them through serving,” the church says. “We hope that through this event, families will come to Village Church and have a relationship with Jesus.”

The 2026 celebration promises to bring back the fan favorites that drew crowds last year. Attendees can look forward to a free lunch featuring BBQ sandwiches and hotdogs, while Village Worship provides a live musical backdrop to the festivities. For the little (and brave) ones, the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos, and goodie bags will be available for every child.

Doko Meadows Park is located at 171 Langford Rd in Blythewood.